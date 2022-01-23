International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.73) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

