Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce $24.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $24.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $82.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

ITCI stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.