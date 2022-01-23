Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 5.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $108,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.91. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

