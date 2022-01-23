Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $350.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.
ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.02.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.