Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

