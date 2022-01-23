Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Position Increased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth $18,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth $1,814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $105.41 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $114.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

