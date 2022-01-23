Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after buying an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 400,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

