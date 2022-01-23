Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $79.48. 7,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

