Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Investar worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

