IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Down 7%

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.41. 23,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOBT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

