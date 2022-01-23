iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.