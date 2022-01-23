iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.79

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 173960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

