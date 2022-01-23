iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Shares Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

