iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

