Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.56.

TALK opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Italk has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Analysts expect that Italk will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $2,078,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,813,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

