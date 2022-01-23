Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

