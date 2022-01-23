Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

