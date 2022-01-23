Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EA stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,179 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,769 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.