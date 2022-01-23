Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sema4 Holdings Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sema4 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

