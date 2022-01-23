Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.45 ($49.37).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

