Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

