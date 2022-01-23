JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

