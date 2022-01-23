Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 6.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 51,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,551,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

