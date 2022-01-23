John Sheldon Peters Sells 10,537 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $182.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

