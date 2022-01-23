Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 12,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

