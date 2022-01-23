Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 12,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.
JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
