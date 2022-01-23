JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €139.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.88 ($177.13).

ETR DHER opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

