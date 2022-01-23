JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 58,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

