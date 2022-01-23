JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Price Target to 160.00

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 165.00 to 160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

KGHPF opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

