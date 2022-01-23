JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $198.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.67.

AXP stock opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

