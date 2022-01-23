JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

First Solar stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

