JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Neutral

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of FUL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

