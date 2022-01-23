JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $107.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

