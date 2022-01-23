JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,950 ($40.25) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,247.50 ($44.31).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,820 ($38.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,080.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($31.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

