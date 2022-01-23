JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.92) price target on the stock.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 631 ($8.61).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 733 ($10.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 383.10 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 739.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.56.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.11), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($535,695.78).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

