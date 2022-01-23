JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.66) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,975 ($40.59).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,601 ($35.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,527.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,564.24.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.52), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($512,324.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

