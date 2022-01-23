Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,869. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

