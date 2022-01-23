JUST (JST) Trading Down 25% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, JUST has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $283.95 million and approximately $124.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

