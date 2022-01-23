Kalata Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $16,580.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

