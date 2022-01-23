Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00179931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00376391 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

