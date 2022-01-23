KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

KB Home stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

