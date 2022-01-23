KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 376.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

