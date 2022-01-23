KBC Group NV Has $95,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

