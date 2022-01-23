KBC Group NV Makes New $68,000 Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

