KBC Group NV Sells 2,326 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

