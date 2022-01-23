KBC Group NV Takes $234,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

