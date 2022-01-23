Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 534,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

