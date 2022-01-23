Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

