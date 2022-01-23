Keith D. Taylor Sells 4,439 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQIX stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $795.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.24. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.