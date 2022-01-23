Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.40

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.40 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 457 ($6.24). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 449 ($6.13), with a volume of 43,159 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 620 ($8.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.36. The company has a market capitalization of £426.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.