Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.71. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($82.44).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

