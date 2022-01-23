Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.71. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($82.44).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

